Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $412,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,440,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

