Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $226.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

