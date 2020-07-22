Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,711.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,674.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,651.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

