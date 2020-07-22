Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $406,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

