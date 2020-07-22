Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 283,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.