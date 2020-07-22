Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $197.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.