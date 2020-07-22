SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.07

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.87, with a volume of 278435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.