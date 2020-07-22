Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.51

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 9169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 356,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 607,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.