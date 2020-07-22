Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.00

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.68, with a volume of 23930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

