BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.99

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $285.99 and last traded at $285.99, with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,262 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

