West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.15

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $251.15 and last traded at $250.88, with a volume of 1941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,597,000 after purchasing an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

