Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.68

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.68 and last traded at $226.68, with a volume of 4190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,032 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stamps.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Stamps.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.