Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Up 122.9%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price shot up 122.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.07, 3,210,519 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 765% from the average session volume of 371,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Several research firms recently commented on JE. CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.