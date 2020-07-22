Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.24. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $28.19 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

