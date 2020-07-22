360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.94

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 14736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet cut 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CLSA began coverage on 360 Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

