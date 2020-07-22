Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

