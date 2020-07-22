Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.41.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.