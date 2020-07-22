Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 680 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $70,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $363.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $366.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.