Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.