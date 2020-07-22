Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

