Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

