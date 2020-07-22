Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.