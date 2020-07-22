Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 169,434 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 910,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $369.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

