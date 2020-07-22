TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

