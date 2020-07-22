Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys Shares of 1,020 InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $397,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.19.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

