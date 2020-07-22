Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,762,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Plexus by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 270,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $145,064.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,941. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

