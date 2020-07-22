Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,673 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Qudian worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qudian by 115.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Qudian Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $628.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on QD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

