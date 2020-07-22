Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Realogy worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 1,057,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 624,215 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $895.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

