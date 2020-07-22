72,424 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of EWA opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

