72,424 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of EWA opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report