Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 93 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 683.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

AVY stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

