Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,113 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 232,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

