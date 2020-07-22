Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.76. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.