Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 0.76. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report