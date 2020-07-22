Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,526,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.