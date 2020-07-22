Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,469,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

