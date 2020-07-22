Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 185,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 212.93 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,375 shares of company stock worth $13,493,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

