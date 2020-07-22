Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 438,753 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

