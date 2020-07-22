Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.73. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,824,876. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

