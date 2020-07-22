Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,103 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 119.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TELUS by 147.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 100.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,856,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,514 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.