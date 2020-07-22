Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,347. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

