8,652 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CTS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CTS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CTS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several research firms have commented on CTS. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

