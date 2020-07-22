Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,844 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,149,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $4,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

