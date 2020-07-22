Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 840.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

DWPP opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

