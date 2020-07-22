Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 172 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.71 per share, with a total value of $100,742.12.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $596.73 per share, for a total transaction of $102,637.56.

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $537.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,367.44.

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $547.00 per share, with a total value of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $561.01 per share, with a total value of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.15 per share, for a total transaction of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $582.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.