Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems
Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $266,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $266,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $272,000 in Veeva Systems Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $272,000 in Veeva Systems Inc
2,740 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.
2,740 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.
State Street Corp Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
State Street Corp Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report