Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

About Advanced Photonix

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

