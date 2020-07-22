Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

About Advanced Photonix

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Photonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Photonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC
LYFT Inc Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report