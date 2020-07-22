Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
About Advanced Photonix
Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Photonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Photonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.