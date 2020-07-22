Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

CARA stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $485,529. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

