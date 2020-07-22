Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 5th, Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

