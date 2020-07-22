Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $201.96 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $359.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

