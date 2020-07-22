Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after buying an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $259,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.