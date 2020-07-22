Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

